Sungage Financial, Wattmonk Connect Services for Solar Installers

Sungage Financial and Wattmonk are partnering to connect Sungage’s network of solar installers with Wattmonk’s technology and design services that streamline solar service operations. Wattmonk, a one-stop platform for solar service needs starting from site assessment to utility applications, offers 24-hour turnaround on proposals, permit designs, professional engineering (PE) stamping and interconnection services. Through Sungage’s Partner Perks program, Sungage installer partners are eligible for an exclusive discount on Wattmonk’s services.

“We’re excited to partner with Sungage through their Partner Perks program,” says Ankit Sheoran, CEO of Wattmonk. “Providing consumer-friendly financing with the lowest monthly loan payment possible is key to reducing delays in closing sales for installers. Bringing Sungage Financial to our network can help reduce the complexities of the financing process for our partners and the homeowners they work with.”

As a pioneer in the residential solar financing space, Sungage was the first lender in the solar financing space to offer a no-money-down, asset-backed solar loan. Eleven years later, Sungage remains the most consumer-friendly solar financing option. Sungage’s Deferred Payment Portion enables customers to take advantage of the local, state, and federal credits and incentives they may be eligible for, allowing for the lowest loan payment in consumer solar financing.

“In times of rising interest rates and inflated project costs, offering affordable solutions that can help improve our installers’ operational costs and sales processes is a top priority for us at Sungage,” comments Douglas Pierce, Sungage’s director of sales. “We’re excited to provide this unique benefit to our network of installers!”