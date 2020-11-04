Sungrow Selects Tigo for Rapid Shutdown Solutions

Sungrow, a global supplier of inverter solutions, has selected Tigo as its technology provider for PV rapid shutdown solutions in the U.S. Sungrow has also joined the Tigo Enhanced initiative, which makes it easier for PV customers to get reliable rapid shutdown solutions.

“We are excited to be bringing a plug and play rapid shutdown solution to our PV customers,” says Hank Wang, president of Sungrow Americas. “Our inverters are ready to pair with Tigo rapid shutdown devices right out of the box.”

Tigo’s Rapid Shutdown Transmitters are embedded in Sungrow’s 36 kW and 60 kW 3 phase inverters. The inverters are ready to be paired with Tigo’s TS4-A-F and TS4-A-2F rapid shutdown devices, making rapid shutdown compliant installations simple and quick.

The Sungrow inverters and Tigo rapid shutdown devices can be purchased at major distributor locations throughout the U.S.

The companies will be co-hosting a live webinar on their solutions for the U.S. rooftop PV market at 10 a.m. PT on Nov. 5. Interested parties can reserve their spot with this registration link.

Photo Source