Sunnova Wins Capacity in ISO-New England Wholesale Auction

Sunnova Energy International Inc. has secured an additional 38 MW in the recent ISO-New England (ISO-NE) Forward Capacity Auction – its third consecutive win.

Sunnova says it now holds the largest wholesale market capacity position by a behind-the-meter solar and battery storage developer in the New England region, bringing total capacity cleared in the ISO-NE market from FCA15 to FCA17 to over 188 MW.

“Our continued success in this competitively priced auction, along with the largest aggregation of distributed renewables to date, demonstrates our commitment to leading the energy transition in the region,” says William J. (John) Berger, Sunnova CEO. “Our aim is to support ISO-NE in creating a clean, resilient grid and to provide homeowners with the affordable and reliable energy service they deserve.”

The company’s portfolio will provide clean energy to approximately 67,000 customers, and it expects the complete portfolio to begin participating in the FCA17 commitment year starting June 2026.

Sunnova has also collaborated with National Grid and SolarEdge to improve power quality in National Grid’s service area.