SunPower, Enphase Partner to Produce New AC Module

SunPower Corp., a global solar technology and energy services provider, and Enphase Energy Inc., a global energy technology company and supplier of solar microinverters, have entered a strategic partnership to produce the new Enphase Energized Maxeon AC module, featuring a factory-integrated seventh-generation Enphase IQ microinverter.

The module will be commercialized by Maxeon Solar Technologies, the planned spin-off from SunPower, to residential customers in key international markets through authorized installer networks and distributors starting in the fourth quarter.

Enphase IQ 7 series microinverters leverage Enphase’s software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration, simplifying solar installations. Enphase provides a complete AC solution that produces no high-voltage DC, delivering a safe solar solution for homeowners. In addition, the module will work seamlessly with the full suite of Enphase IQ products: the lighter two-wire Enphase Q Cable, the Enphase IQ Envoy and the Enphase Enlighten monitoring and analysis software.

“Consumers are becoming more sophisticated and recognize the importance of investing in high-quality solar systems. We believe that the winning combination of the Enphase microinverter-based energy management system with our solar technology and downstream sales network is an unparalleled way to address customer needs and new demand dynamics in markets like Europe and Australia,” says Jeff Waters, CEO of Maxeon.

“The AC module is just a first step which paves the way for a more dynamic business model beyond the roof, offering smart energy solutions to global distributed generation markets,” he adds.

Enphase Energized Maxeon AC modules will provide SunPower global installers with the advantages of improved capital management, simplified logistics and operations, accelerated design and faster, simpler, safer and more cost-effective installation, notes the company.

Photo: Maxeon Solar Technologies landing page