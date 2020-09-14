Sunpro Solar Introduces New LG Solar Panels to U.S. Market

Sunpro Solar says it will be the first solar contractor in the U.S. to install the new series of LG NeON 355 W solar panels. LG’s new modules perform with high efficiency to bring more savings to homeowners.

“We are proud to be the first company in the U.S. to install the new LG-355N1C-N5 bifacial solar module,” says Dean Scott, senior director of operations at Sunpro. “Our exclusive relationship with LG Electronics has been instrumental to our fast growth across the U.S. As LG’s largest solar customer in the U.S., Sunpro Solar continues to purchase and install the majority of the U.S. assembled solar product from LG’s plant in Huntsville, Ala., driving U.S. manufacturing and construction jobs.”

As the future points to increased U.S. interest in residential solar, Sunpro Solar is committed to offering homeowners LG solar products that come with a 25-year performance and labor warranty. Giving homeowners a greater degree of investment security makes going solar an easy decision for Sunpro Solar customers, notes the company.

LG’s U.S. solar business is part of the LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division based in Lincolnshire, Ill. LG Electronics USA Inc., headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing.

Photo: LG’s Solar Panels for Home web page