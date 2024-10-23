Sunrun Builds, Operates New York Residential VPP in Partnership with O&R

Sunrun and Orange and Rockland Utilities (O&R) have activated what the companies call New York’s largest residential power plant, using 300 solar + storage systems.

The Sunrun-managed plant was initiated by O&R and approved as a demonstration project by the New York State Public Service Commission. During the year-round program, Sunrun synchronizes the discharging of participating batteries to deliver stored solar power, with the aim of reducing stress on the electric grid during times of peak energy usage. The systems also provide a source of backup power to the homes of participating customers.

Enrolled customers received a free or discounted home battery in exchange for participating in the 10-year program. Sunrun receives an upfront payment from O&R based on the battery capacity installed, allowing Sunrun to offer the battery at a discount to customers.

“This is an important step toward the future of fortifying New York’s energy grid, utilizing innovation to build a more affordable and reliable way to deliver power,” says CEO of Sunrun, Mary Powell.

“We are excited to see residents of New York benefit from the sharing of stored solar power and know this partnership with Orange and Rockland will show the path forward for the rest of the state.”

O&R is a wholly owned subsidiary of Consolidated Edison.