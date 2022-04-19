SunStyle Begins Distributing Building-Integrated Solar Roof Shingles to U.S. Markets

SunStyle, a provider of fully building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) roof systems, has expanded its operations to customers in the U.S.

SunStyle provides an edge-to-edge, full-coverage solar roof that is strong, leak-proof and integrates well with any architectural style.

The company’s Swiss-engineered solar roofing shingles have been installed on hundreds of projects in Europe, including residences, churches, schools, businesses, government and industrial sites. In the U.S., SunStyle’s “dragonscale” tiles can be seen on Google’s new campus in Mountain View, Calif., and are being installed on commercial and residential projects around the country.

SunStyle’s UL/IEC-certified solar roof shingles are made with monocrystalline PERC solar cells to maximize the efficiency of the roof. The solar shingles are more durable than most standard roofing materials, even in harsh weather conditions. SunStyle’s solar tiles meet both the industry standards for solar modules as well as the standards required by building and construction codes, including achieving the highest possible ratings for hail (FM 4473 Class 4), fire (UL 790 Class A) and wind resistance (ASTM D3161 Class F).

“We are encouraging greater adoption of solar energy by taking solar beyond functional and making it beautiful,” says Gene Rosendale, CEO of SunStyle. “As Americans continue to embrace solar at a rapid rate, we believe it is the perfect time to make our solar roof available to the U.S. market.”

The SunStyle solar shingles’ striking combination of visual appeal and durable functionality has caught the attention of architects as well.

“We looked in the schematic design phase for alternatives, scouted the market, and SunStyle was the right solution, functionally and aesthetically,” says Stefan Behnisch, principal and founding partner of architectural firm Behnisch Architekten.

“We are working with architects, builders, solar installers and roofing companies to build a network of residential and commercial installation partners across the country, and they all agree that the time is now for BIPV,” adds Rosendale. “SunStyle’s highest priority is responsiveness and customer service in support of its installation partners and individual property owners to ensure installation excellence and long-term satisfaction.”