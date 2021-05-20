Targray Launches New Line of Solar Module for Commercial, Residential Buildings

Targray, an international company that specializes in the sourcing, transportation, storage, trading and supply of solar commodities and advanced materials, has unveiled a line of high-efficiency solar modules for building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) systems.

Featuring a range of solar tiles, shingles and wall panels that integrate seamlessly with any building’s cladding, the new product line addresses the growing demand for functional, aesthetically appealing solar energy solutions in commercial and residential real estate markets.

Targray BIPV modules are produced in a multitude of sizes, shapes, colors and patterns, enabling real estate developers and contractors to introduce solar power generation without compromising the architectural integrity of their projects. They are manufactured from high-efficiency crystalline or thin-film solar cells capable of delivering a power conversion efficiency of up to 20%.

BIPV module features and benefits include:

More power generation per square foot than traditional solar modules

Excellent weather protection, thermal insulation, noise mitigation and safety features

Customizable sizes, colors, patterns and finishes to ensure seamless integration

Attractive aesthetics thanks to a sleek, hidden fastening system

Lightweight, thin and easy to install

Backed by a 10-year product warranty and a 25-year efficiency warranty

Certifications: IEC 61646, IEC 61730, GB 29551-2013, UL 1703(UL), FCC Part 15B and ISO 9001

Targray says its new line of BIPV modules is supported by a global team of product specialists capable of assisting customers in the planning, design and execution of their construction and retrofit projects.

For more information and product specifications, click here.