TEP, UniSource Issue New RFP for Additional Energy Resources

Tucson Electric Power (TEP) and UniSource Energy Services are seeking new generation facilities, energy storage systems and other resources through a joint all-source request for proposals (ASRFP) seeking submissions by March 8.

The joint ASRFP, issued in December, targets resources to support the companies’ integrated resource plans (IRPs) from last year, describing how each company plans to meet customers’ future energy needs.

“We’re looking for opportunities to add reliable, cost-effective resources to satisfy the growing energy needs in communities we serve,” says Susan Gray, TEP president and CEO. “As in our previous ASRFP, we’re particularly interested in resources that can provide service during the late afternoon and early evening hours of summer, when our customers typically use the most energy.”

In the ASRFP, TEP and UniSource are seeking bids for all resource types. The companies will review proposals before summer and anticipate selecting successful proposals this fall. Both companies are seeking resources that can commence service as soon as 2026 but no later than 2027. Projects with combined technologies are eligible for consideration.

The ASRFP process is being supported with evaluation and independent monitoring services provided by Sargent & Lundy.