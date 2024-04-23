TERREPOWER Launches Tennessee Panel Recycling Line at Tennessee Facility

TERREPOWER, a division of BBB Industries, has launched a solar panel recycling line at its facility in Sparta, Tenn., offering separation of PV materials for more efficient offloading of materials for reuse.

“We can reduce environmental waste by getting the most value out of the original component before it’s recycled,” says Maria Caballero, president of TERREPOWER. “With the addition of our fully automated recycling machine, it now enables us to address the solar waste issue while complementing our existing sustainable manufacturing process.”

The facility is currently capable of handling up to 160,000 panels per year for recycling, adds the company and expects to increase this capacity.