Tigo Augments the TS4-A Platform

Tigo Energy Inc., creator of the smart modular Flex MLPE, has augmented the TS4 Platform with the TS4-A-S add-on.

This add-on safety solution brings the solar market’s only module-level power electronic (MLPE) multivendor UL-system-certified solution for rapid shutdown, the company says. Tigo’s safety solution complies with NEC 2014, 2017 and 2020 with more than 100 inverters for residential, commercial and industrial, and utility customers.

The TS4-A-S provides module-level shutdown when installed on each PV module and accompanied by the Tigo Access Point (TAP) and the Cloud Connect Advanced (CCA). DC production data can be analyzed via Tigo’s SMART website or app when connected to the cloud.

These complete Tigo’s transition from the legacy TS4-R retrofit platform to the TS4-A add-on platform with mechanical upgrades, UHD-Core technology and expanded specifications to support PV modules up to 500 W.

“Only inverters and rapid shutdown devices that have been UL-certified as a system are certified as safe. There’s one multivendor solution for residential C&I – and that’s Tigo,” says Danny Eizips, vice president of hardware engineering at Tigo.

Tigo is now taking orders for the TS4-A-S worldwide. The last inventory of legacy TS4-R-S units may be shipped per the discretion of Tigo and Tigo’s distribution partners as the new TS4-A-S shipments are prepared. Both units are fully backward compatible.

Photo: Tigo’s TS4 Platform