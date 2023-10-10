Tigo Energy Debuts Green Glove Program for C&I Solar Partners

Tigo Energy Inc., a provider of solar and energy storage solutions, has launched its Green Glove service program to provide a premium support experience for installers of commercial and industrial (C&I) systems.

The Green Glove program enhances the installer experience and drives quality across the solar value chain with a process that includes a set of formalized support engagements for Tigo C&I installers before, during and after the installation, the company says.

After registering online, Green Glove support personnel work with the installer to determine the scope of the engagement, which can include service scheduling, technical training preconditions and potential site visit requirements. Tigo customers can expect a no-cost design review prior to installation, on-call support from regional Tigo locations during installation, and a post-installation review and follow-up discussion to answer outstanding questions and gather feedback on the installation experience.

Tigo-based commercial and industrial solar systems commissioned prior to March 2024 are eligible for the Green Glove program. Systems based on non-Tigo MLPE devices may also be eligible for a fee-based service under Green Glove program.

“While no two commercial solar systems are alike, some best practices for design and installation are nearly universal, and the Green Glove program extends our engineering and field experience to our installer customers,” says JD Dillon, CMO at Tigo Energy. “The philosophy behind this program is to strengthen the connective tissue within the solar value chain, bridging the strength Tigo has in designing solar hardware with the strength our installer partners have in deploying solar.”

In support of the Green Glove program, training and continuing education designed to build and reinforce the commercial solar installer skill set are delivered via the Tigo Academy platform. The platform delivers an installer curriculum that connects high-quality solar and storage products to best practices during the design and installation phases. Successfully completed Tigo Academy learning modules are eligible for North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) Continuing Education Credits (CEC).