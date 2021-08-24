Tigo Rapid-Shutdown Device Reduces Need for Solar Installer Truck Rolls

Tigo Energy Inc. has released the Tigo TS4-A-S rapid shutdown with module-level monitoring device for solar modules up to 700 W.

The portfolio of 700 W Flex MLPE also includes the TS4-A-F products for fire safety and the National Electrical Code where applicable and the full-featured TS4-A-O for optimization, monitoring and fire safety. The TS4-A-S provides a solution for solar installers who have a minimal need for optimization due to a lack of shade or other module mismatches but desire to maximize site uptime, minimize O&M costs and enhance the homeowner experience.

“Nothing hurts the profitability of solar installers more than needless truck rolls,” says Cathal McCarthy, chief customer officer at Tigo Energy. “The TS4-A-S with Energy Intelligence monitoring is a cost-effective way to ensure first responders are safe with rapid shutdown and lower the cost of operations and maintenance with a state-of-the-art monitoring platform.”

The Tigo EI software is specifically designed for solar installers to manage their fleets, easily sorting and analyzing installed systems. When combined with the power flow diagramming, interactive charts, advanced performance alerts and the kiosk view, this hardware-plus-software solution helps solve customer problems with operations and maintenance for all of their on-site components.

The new high-power 700 W Tigo TS4-A-S Flex MLPE will be available for purchase directly and from Tigo channel partners starting on Aug. 30.