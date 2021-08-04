Tigo Energy’s Platform Simplifies Solar Installation Management

Tigo Energy Inc. has unveiled its Energy Intelligence (EI) Solution, a comprehensive digital platform designed to optimize the installer experience around commissioning, monitoring and maintaining fleets of solar installations.

Tigo EI quickly identifies issues that increase truck rolls, undermine energy output and undercut the economic success of the installations. EI also delivers the tools to decrease operation and maintenance costs, increase system performance and revenue, and improve the user experience for both installers and customers. The platform simplifies the commissioning process by providing greater system visibility and information to end installers and EPCs.

“Fleet management technology is the next key enabler in renewable energy, and the Tigo EI Platform will accelerate this domain with improved data gathering and analytics software,” says Archie Roboostoff, vice president of software at Tigo Energy. “We are confident that the upgraded EI Solution will assist installers in pushing forward their energy systems and we look forward to seeing the results.”

Some of EI Solution’s features that will improve installer experience and interaction include a fleet management view for installers, power flow diagramming with interactive charts, advanced performance reports and more. The platform is available on the web and as a mobile application named Tigo EI on Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store.