Tigo Expands RSD Portfolio Globally

Tigo Energy Inc. has announced the global market availability of the Tigo TS4-A-F and TS4-A-2F rapid shutdown devices (RSD).

The expanded availability of the two products brings fire safety support for solar modules up to 700 W (Tigo TS4-A-F) and for two PV modules up to 500 W (Tigo TS4-A-2F). With this release, and including the Tigo TS4-A-O, Tigo touts a complete suite of products available worldwide.

According to the company, the Tigo Energy TS4 platform maximizes the benefit of PV systems for installers. With global installations ranging from under 10 kW to more than 10 MW in size, Tigo says its products can interface with more than 300 inverter models across 20 suppliers and take less than 10 seconds to install per module.

The company has offered both optimization and rapid shutdown products in North America and now extends that portfolio to international markets.

With rapid shutdown functionality, system owners, firefighters and first responders can now safely work without encountering high-voltage DC electricity from solar components, Tigo says.

“When the United States codified fire safety with NEC 2014, we began offering Tigo RSD devices for installations requiring rapid shutdown,” comments Jing Tian, chief growth officer at Tigo Energy. “We are pleased to now offer the single and dual versions of this product internationally as the trend towards PV safe solar makes its way around the world.”