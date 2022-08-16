Tigo Releases New 25-Amp Rapid Shutdown Devices for Solar Modules

Tigo Energy Inc., a Flex MLPE (module level power electronics) supplier, has launched two 25-amp Tigo TS4 MLPE products supporting the latest high-power and high-current bifacial solar modules. The Tigo TS4-A-F 25A and Tigo TS4-A-2F 25A rapid shutdown devices provide advanced first-responder safety functionality for solar modules rated up to 700 W, including bifacial modules. Both products feature compatibility with Pure Signal technology in Tigo RSS Transmitters and pair with a list of third-party solar inverters to deliver design and installation flexibility for solar installers and EPCs.

As solar module power ratings and demand for higher power density continue to rise, the Tigo TS4-A-F 25A and Tigo TS4-A-2F 25A are essential building blocks for large-scale commercial and industrial solar installations. Tigo TS4 rapid shutdown products ensure that installers have the flexibility to deploy high wattage solar modules to offer their customers the most energy production per available rooftop space.

Tigo TS4 products also reduce balance-of-system (BOS) and labor costs because of a no-bolt design and no need for additional ground wiring. Through the Tigo Enhanced program, Tigo customers and installers have the freedom to choose the right equipment for their solar projects through simple, plug-and-play pairing with inverters from major suppliers and Tigo Enhanced partners Chint Power Systems (CPS), Solectria, Sungrow, Canadian Solar and Growatt.

Additionally, the new 25-Amp Tigo TS4 devices offer plug-and-play support for all solar modules up to 700 W (one module for TS4-A-F 25A and two 700W modules for TS4-A-2F 25A) and rated for a maximum short current of 25Amps and a maximum input voltage of 80V per module. They are in compliance with NEC 2017 and 2020 690.12 Rapid Shutdown specifications when installed with the Tigo RSS Transmitter and UL PVRSS certified inverter or an inverter with a built-in Tigo-certified transmitter

reliable frame mounting requiring only 10 seconds for installation. The devices are industry-standard MC4 connectors with an IP68 enclosure rating for maximum durability as well as IEC and UL-certified for global acceptance. They reduce labor time by connecting to two modules to the TS4-A-2F 25A, which enables 16% fewer connections on a 14-panel string compared to single-channel MLPE.

“At Tigo, we serve a rapidly growing number of customers worldwide who install ever larger C&I systems, and we are pleased to serve that market with safe, reliable, and now even more powerful products,” says Jing Tian, chief growth officer at Tigo Energy. “Our investments in innovation ensure that Tigo remains a solar technology leader, and the more powerful 25-Amp TS4 products are a direct result of that.”

The new 25-Amp Tigo TS4 rapid shutdown products are fully compatible with Tigo RSS Transmitters (with or without Pure Signal technology) and are UL PVRSS-certified with hundreds of inverter models from manufacturers.