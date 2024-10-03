Trina Solar Initiates Legal Action to Enforce TOPCon Patents

Trinasolar has filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) to prevent what the company says is Runergy and Adani Green Energy improperly importing and selling products that infringe two Trina patents relating to TOPCon solar cell technology.

“Protecting the integrity of Trina’s TOPCon technology is critical,” says Steven Zhu, president of Trinasolar U.S.

“We are committed to defending our innovations and will take decisive action against any infringement on our intellectual property.”

Trina’s complaint requests that the ITC issue a limited exclusion order and cease-and-desist orders against Runergy and Adani to bar the importation into the United States of certain solar cells, modules, panels, components and products containing the same that the company maintains infringes on Trina’s patents.

Trina currently has separate patent infringement suits relating to TOPCon technology pending against Runergy in the District of Delaware and the Central District of California.

The patents contained in the complaint are meant to protect Trina’s IP rights to N-type TOPCon technology used in solar module production.