Trina Solar Launches 500 W High-Power PV Modules

Trina Solar Co. Ltd., a global provider of integrated PV modules and smart energy solutions, says it has unveiled its latest Duomax V bifacial double-glass modules and Tallmax V back sheet.

Based on the 210 mm large-size silicon wafer and monocrystalline PERC cell, the new modules come with several innovative design features allowing high power output of more than 500 W and module efficiency up to 21%.

According to preliminary estimates from large-scale ground-mounted power stations in China’s Heilongjiang province, compared with conventional 410 W bifacial double-glass modules, the 500 W Duomax V can reduce the balance-of-system cost by 6% to 8% and the levelized cost of energy by 3% to 4%.

Trina Solar will formally start accepting orders in the second quarter of 2020 and is set to achieve mass production in the third quarter, with production capacity expected to exceed 5 GW by the end of the year.

Based on its multi-busbar technology, Trina Solar’s research and development team has introduced an innovative design that integrates advanced three-piece, non-destructive cutting and high-density packaging technologies. This further reduces the resistance loss and significantly improves the anti-cracking, anti-hot spot performance of the modules while maximizing space utilization.

In addition, the unique design of the modules ensures that the output current, open-circuit voltage and mechanical load of the modules comply with relevant downstream technical safety specifications and can seamlessly connect with the existing mainstream PV system design. At the launch event, Trina Solar signed strategic cooperation agreements with POWERCHINA Jiangxi Electric Power Construction, China Energy Engineering Investment’s Heilongjiang branch, Shouguang Power Investment Haobang New Energy, SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction and other power generation-related firms, preparing for the full deployment of ultra-high-power modules.

Photo: Trina Solar’s new PV modules have a power output of more than 500 W and module efficiency up to 21%