Trina Solar Launches New Line of its Vertex Module

Trina Solar Co. Ltd. has unveiled a new generation of its Vertex module with a single panel power of 670 W.

According to Dr. Zhang Yingbin, head of product strategy and the marketing department of Trina Solar, the 670 W Vertex bears non-destructive cutting, high-density interconnection, multi-busbar (MBB) and other technologies – with low-voltage, high string power and other core features. The MBB and high-density interconnection improve the module efficiency to up to 21.6%, while the non-destructive cutting pioneered by Trina Solar significantly reduces the risks of cell micro crack and power loss.

“Trina Solar has been driven by innovative, reliable quality and customer value,” says Yingbin. “The ultra-high power Vertex 670 W reduces the BOS cost and LCOE, which will help achieve the renewable energy goals and accelerate the PV industry’s pace to embrace the era of grid parity.”

Increasing the power of the single string is a core factor in reducing the BOS cost. At the launch of the new module, Yingbin explained that in large-scale power plants (-20℃), the 670 W Vertex has 28 modules on each string. Compared to other 500 W+ high-power modules in the industry, the 670 W Vertex module achieves a total power increase of up to 18,760 W per string, 34% higher than that of the 500 W+ modules. The 670 W modules can reduce the non-silicon cost of silicon wafers and cells for the upstream supply chain – and reduce the cost of trackers, pile foundations, cables and labor for the downstream.

For unpacking and installation, Trina Solar says it provides simple and easy-to-use auxiliary tools with standard configuration which can be used to support the box body to ensure safety in the entire process. Many empirical studies have proven that 670 W modules also support traditional installation methods. Additionally, the number of modules can be reduced by about 24% – leading to an overall installation cost reduction of 5-7%.

By the end of 2021, 210 modules are expected to account for 120 GW in the solar industry. Trina Solar says 210 modules will account for 70% to 80% of its overall shipments this year.