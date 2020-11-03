Trina Solar Launches New Vertex S Module Series

Trina Solar, a global photovoltaic (PV) and smart energy solutions provider, has launched the Vertex S, the latest in its high-efficiency PV module series for residential and commercial rooftop applications.

The new series features Vertex technology to increase the output power of distributed energy products beyond 405 W. Vertex S is a universal solution intended for distributed PV power plants, available in a range of customizable options, and caters to the needs of both residential and commercial customers.

As the installed capacity for distributed photovoltaic systems continues growing, there is an urgent need for PV module products that are able to support this trend. Trina Solar’s 405 W+ Vertex S meets the module requirements of typical distributed photovoltaic systems and focuses on key areas such as power efficiency, size, weight, appearance, ease of installation, load, reliability and safety.

The Vertex technology platform combines 210 mm wafers, a multi-busbar design, non-destructive cutting and high-density packing. By introducing this platform to the new Vertex S family, Trina Solar is able to boost Vertex S’s output power to more than 405 Wp, a power increase of up to 60 Wp or 17% compared with previous product generations. Module efficiency has also increased by 1% to more than 21%.

“This product is a module with ultra-high power and a small form factor, tailored to the needs of rooftops and distributed energy systems,” says Gao Jifan, chairman of the board at Trina Solar. “We have enriched distributed energy market products with 210 mm technology, which have been approved by large ground-based power plant customers. We have already sold more than 2 GW to global customers since its launch less than six months ago. Distributed energy and EPC customers have been actively requesting a high-power module solution to cater to residential and commercial needs.”

The product series is designed for compatibility with existing mainstream mounting systems, optimizers and inverters for residential and commercial application. The product has a dimension of 1754 mm x 1096 mm and weighs in at 21 kg. Electrical parameters are kept within the operating limits of standard inverters. The Vertex S product family comes in three versions: the DE09, DE09.05 and DE09.08. Each of these modules has been designed to feature an easy-to-handle format for rooftop mounting.

Vertex S customers benefit from an upgraded product warranty of 15 years. At the same time, Trina Solar also ensures that Vertex S is a greener product by improving the production process and focusing on sustainable waste management within factories and manufacturing equipment. Due to its smaller dimensions relative to similar modules, Vertex S maximizes the number of modules that can be shipped per container, reducing carbon emissions caused by transportation.

Photo Source