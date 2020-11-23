Trina Solar Makes Monocrystal Silican Wafer Purchase from Zhonghuan

Changzhou Trina Solar Energy Co. Ltd., a photovoltaic (PV) and smart energy total solution provider, and Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co. Ltd. have signed a framework contract.

Under the contract, Trina Solar intends to purchase 210 mm monocrystal silicon wafers from Tianjin Huanou International Silicon Material Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Zhonghuan. During the proposed procurement period between January 2021 and December 2021, the estimated total contract value is approximately $1 million (including tax) with no less than 1.2 billion pieces.

Gao Jifan, chairman of Trina Solar, said that the procurement of more than 1.2 billion units of 210 mm monocrystal silicon wafers will provide a strong guarantee to implement the capacity planning of Trina Solar’s 210 mm PV cells and modules and to supply the offerings of Vertex ultra-high-power modules, meeting more customer demands for ultra-high-power modules in a timely manner.

“Zhonghuan is in pursuit of long-term steady development, maintaining competitiveness in segment markets and achieving long-term success,” says Shen Haoping, general manager of Zhonghuan. “The company upholds the professional spirit of serving customers and focusing on main businesses, attaching great importance to quality control. We look forward to achieving synergetic development with upstream and downstream enterprises in the PV industry chain, creating breakthroughs in areas such as manufacturing methods and technological innovation.”

Module design has always centered around the premise of improving system efficiency and reducing the cost of electricity generated per kWh. Collaborative innovation between companies is needed to connect core areas such as R&D, manufacturing and application so that the industrialization and marketization of modules can be accomplished more rapidly to generate profit and value for end customers.

Companies from all segments in the industrial chain are working toward a common goal – to promote the cost reduction of PV systems and electricity generated per kWh and to drive down the feed-in tariff. Together with Zhonghuan, Trina Solar will further strengthen technical exchanges and cooperation, conduct corresponding technical research and product development, drive technological innovation in the PV industry, and expand the influence and application of advanced technologies to bring a broader value-added space to the industry.

