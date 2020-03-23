Trina Solar Mass Produces 500 W Modules

Trina Solar Co. Ltd., a global provider of integrated PV modules and smart energy solutions, has created a pilot line for the mass production of the 500 W+ Duomax V and Tallmax V (V series) modules.

The 500 W+ V series modules, with a conversion efficiency reaching 21%, boast a power output exceeding over 500 W. Incorporating 210 mm cells, the 500 W+ V series modules come in two versions – the Duomax V bifacial double-glass modules and Tallmax V back sheet modules.

Both modules can be seamlessly connected to existing mainstream photovoltaic (PV) system designs, including tracking solutions. Based on Trina Solar’s superior multi-busbar technology, the modules incorporate a design that integrates advanced three-piece, non-destructive cutting and high-density packaging technologies, eliminating the potential risks associated with ultra-high power modules.

“The 500 W+ V series modules are the result of many technological improvements to the manufacturing process undertaken over the last 20 years combined with our accumulated experience in many aspects of the end-to-end process, including product integration and downstream systems,” says Yin Rongfang, vice general manager and executive vice president of Trina Solar.

“The successful pilot line for the mass production of the 500 W+ V series modules has laid a solid foundation for the capacity expansion to 5.5 GW this year, leading the global PV industry into the solar 5.0 era and a win-win market for ultra-high power modules,” he adds.

The Duomax V bifacial double-glass modules have passed the TUV Rheinland photovoltaic module IEC test and been granted the IEC 61215 and IEC 61730 PV module performance standards certificates. Trina Solar’s 500 W+ V series modules are one of the first ultra-high power modules to be certified by authoritative testing institutions.