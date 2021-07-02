Trina Solar PERC-Based Photovoltaic Modules Exceed 23 Percent Aperture Efficiency

Trina Solar says its proprietary Vertex p-type monocrystalline silicon module, comprising 66 210 mm x 210 mm PERC cells, has achieved a record aperture module efficiency of 23.03% for larger-area industrial silicon p-type modules.

This result has been independently confirmed by third-party certification laboratories by both TÜV Rheinland and TÜV Nord.

The researchers in the company’s State Key Laboratory of Photovoltaic Science and Technology (SKL) developed a new Multi-Musbar (MBB) technology to improve optical shading and developed a new hybrid soldering technology to minimize the gap between cells. These advantages greatly improve the module efficiency.

“To the best of our knowledge, it is the first large-area p-type commercial module with aperture efficiency over 23 percent,” says Dr. Yifeng Chen, head of the high-efficiency cell and module R&D center at Trina Solar. “Improving module efficiency is a key to help customers save land, labor and cables.”