Trina Solar Receives PV Module Manufacturing Quality System Certification

Trina Solar, a photovoltaic (PV) and smart energy total solution provider, has received the world’s first IEC 62941:2019 certification for their PV module manufacturing quality system issued by TÜV Rheinland.

IEC 62941 is the only quality system management standard in the PV industry. Compared with ISO9001, it is more specific to the industry. It is a system of standards with stronger applicability, operability and technology. It provides PV module design and development guidance and requirements, potential failure modes and consequences analysis, product life cycle management, process control, test control, product traceability, product reliability testing, product consistency and post-delivery activities.

From an auditing perspective, IEC 62941 combines with quality management system audit requirements to conduct an in-depth audit of all links that affect product quality consistency. At the implementation level, IEC 62941 better meets the actual needs of factories with detailed operating rules, which plays an important role in improving the core competitiveness of the company’s products.

Trina Solar has globally promoted and implemented the IEC 62941:2019 international standard, and has established a more comprehensive and in-depth PV module product quality management system to ensure the quality and reliability of the product throughout its life cycle.

“Congratulations to Trina Solar for being the first to receive the new version of TÜV Rheinland’s IEC 62941 certification after the 600 W+ module has been recognized by the industry,” says Zhang Yichi, general manager of solar modules at TÜV Rheinland. “TÜV Rheinland will continue to provide our business partners with professional solar energy services and to help PV companies improve the core competitiveness of their products.”

TÜV Rheinland has continued to innovate in the PV field, and has been committed to improving production efficiency for PV manufacturers worldwide, optimized solutions for product quality and safety, and has consistently explored cooperation with the financial industry. IEC 62941 better meets the actual needs of the factory with detailed operating rules at the implementation level, and provides sufficient confidence in improving the continuous consistency of PV module performance and reliability.

