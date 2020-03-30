Trina Solar Ships First Vertex PV Modules

Trina Solar Co. Ltd. has shipped the first lot of its Vertex series modules.

The Vertex series modules, with a conversion efficiency of up to 21%, has a power output exceeding 500 W. The facility waiting for the delivery, in Sri Lanka, has a capacity of 10 MW. It will deploy the modules upon arrival and is expected to complete grid connection during the third quarter of this year. Incorporating 210 mm cells, the Vertex series modules integrate advanced three-piece, non-destructive cutting and high-density packaging technologies.

“Our customers worldwide have shown a strong interest in 500 W Vertex series modules, which are not only suitable for a utility-scale solar plant but also for a commercial and industrial-scale solar project seeking to raise their level of efficiency,” says Yin Rongfang, vice general manager and executive vice president of Trina Solar.

“We plan to continue shipping more Vertex series modules to customers worldwide. The era of 500 W power output is here, and the high-efficiency and high-power Vertex series modules are playing a critical role in the industry,” he adds.

The Vertex series includes bifacial double-glass modules and back sheet modules, delivering high power output, high efficiency and high power generation. According to data from Trina Solar’s State Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology, taking a large-scale ground power station in China’s Heilongjiang province as an example, compared with conventional 410 W bifacial double-glass modules, the Vertex bifacial double-glass modules can reduce balance-of-system costs by 6 to 8% and the levelized cost of energy by 3 to 4%.