Trina Solar’s 210 Module Enters the Market

Trina Solar Co. Ltd. says the first large-size module that deploys the 210 mm silicon wafer (210 module) has been constructed and rolled off the company’s production line.

Trina Solar initiated the R&D of 210 modules in 2019. Based on the company’s multi-busbar technology, the first 210 module adopts a unique 1/3-cut design. Based on a comprehensive consideration of potential challenges including strong module power, yield, manufacturing difficulties, hot spot risks, output current performance and junction box safety, Trina Solar’s multi-busbar and 1/3-cut design is dedicated to the compatibility and integration of large-size, high-power modules and downstream systems, notes the company.

“With decades of accumulated experience in process and technology, we are confident that we can leverage the latest materials and technologies to create another high-performance and reliable module for the photovoltaic (PV) industry,” says the head of engineering technology R&D at Trina Solar.

“Currently, our team is accelerating the transformation of our latest R&D outcomes into products that can go into mass production, leading the PV industry into the era of 500 W module power,” they add.

Founded in 1997, Trina Solar is a global PV and smart energy total solution provider. The company engages in PV product research and development, manufacture and sales, PV project development, operation and maintenance, smart micro-grid and multi-energy complementary system development and sales, as well as energy cloud-platform operation.

Photo: Trina Solar’s 210 module