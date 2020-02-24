Trina Solar’s Module Shipments Exceed 10 GW

Trina Solar Co. Ltd., a global PV and smart energy total solution provider, says its global PV module shipments passed a new milestone in 2019, topping 10 GW for the year.

According to the 2019 module shipment ranking released by PV InfoLink, Trina Solar ranked among the top three and maintained its global leadership in the category.

In 2019, the company broke the world record for the conversion efficiency of N-type monocrystalline and N-type cast-mono i-TOPCon solar cells, while continuing to develop multi-busbar, double-glass, bifacial and other advanced module technologies. In August 2019, Trina Solar took the initiative in developing modules that deploy the 210 mm silicon wafer (210 modules). The first 210 module prototype rolled off the company’s production line in early 2020, greatly accelerating time-to-market for large-size modules.

“We are excited to see that Trina Solar’s module and solution business again achieved remarkable numbers in terms of shipments and received recognition from customers worldwide. In 2020, Trina Solar will continue developing its module and tracker businesses while expanding the breadth of its smart energy solutions and the number of downstream projects,” says Yin Rongfang, vice general manager and executive vice president at Trina Solar.

“We also see great potential for combining PV and energy storage and have taken the initiative by investing in R&D to meet the expected demand. As an important player in and promoter of green energy applications, Trina Solar plans to continue maintaining steady growth while providing high-quality products and services to customers worldwide,” he adds.

In 2019, the company invested in the construction of GW-level high-efficiency solar cell and module production facilities in Yiwu, Zhejiang and Suqian, Jiangsu in China, and signed framework agreements for the second phase of the projects, which, upon completion in 2020, will significantly increase the company’s capacity.

Photo: Image taken at Trina Solar in Changzhou, China