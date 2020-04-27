Trina Solar’s Vertex Module Reaches 515.8 W Power Output

Trina Solar Co. Ltd. says its Vertex module is able to reach 515.8 W power output, based on the test result by TÜV Rheinland’s independent evaluation.

This is another milestone after Trina Solar had commenced formal mass production of the Vertex pilot line on March 18 and the shipment of the first Vertex order on March 27.

“Since Trina Solar began developing ultra-high power modules, TÜV Rheinland has participated in the discussion and shared its own experience in terms of product safety and reliability. Trina Solar’s Vertex module has passed the comprehensive and rigorous test by TÜV Rheinland with output reaching 515.8 W,” says Chris Zou, vice president of solar services at TÜV Rheinland of Greater China.

“We congratulate Trina Solar on its achievements in fostering the growth of the industry and appreciate its innovative spirit,” he adds.

The Vertex is one of the first ultra-high power modules to be certified by international testing institutions. It has passed the TÜV Rheinland photovoltaic module IEC test and been granted both the IEC 61215 PV module performance standard and the IEC 61730 PV module safety standard certificates.

Photo: Test results of the Vertex modules from TÜV Rheinland