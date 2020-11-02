Turnkey Capital Signs LOI to Acquire Affordable Solar Solutions

Turnkey Capital Inc., a business advisory company, has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire Affordable Solar Solutions, a solar photovoltaic (PV) design and installation firm currently servicing the Southeastern U.S.

Affordable Solar was founded to address the way that society thinks about and uses energy. With a focus on seeking solutions to the world energy crisis, Affordable Solar has built a turnkey solar business that provides residential and commercial clients with a mechanism to reduce carbon footprint while simultaneously cutting monthly electrical expenses. They work with each client to design, install and maintain a solar system that is custom to their needs.

“The U.S., especially the Southeast, is active in the development and adoption of clean, renewable energy,” says Christopher Barnhardt, president of Affordable Solar Solutions. “As the solar industry grows, jobs are created – and people are saving money. We are excited by the Turnkey Capital opportunity as management recognizes the market potential and fully understands the positive environmental and economic impact.”

The company has agreed to acquire Affordable Solar Solutions in an all-stock transaction. Definitive agreements are in process and the company expects to close the acquisition in the next 30 days.

Photo: Affordable Solar Solutions’s landing page