Trina Solar Receives LCA Certificate for 210mm Modules

Trina Solar has received the Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) certificate from TÜV Rheinland for its 210 mm Vertex modules, becoming the first solar company to receive LCA certification for 210 mm modules.

LCA follows the methods and requirements of ISO 14040/ISO 14044 to conduct scientific and stringent tests of life-cycle carbon emissions and other indicators of the assessed subject. The products, sampling from Trina Solar’s major production factories around the world for testing and certification, cover the full range of p-type 210mm modules with mono-crystalline from Vertex S 410W to Vertex 670W.

The results show that the Trina Solar Vertex modules are outstanding in the industry for their low carbon emissions. The average carbon emissions of PV modules’ lifecycle assessment “from cradle to gate” in China are about 550 kg CO2_E/kW. Trina Solar’s 210 mm Vertex modules carbon emissions are as low as less than 400 kg CO2_E/kW, without using special silicon materials. Its carbon emissions are at least 30% lower than the industry average in China. Taking the 30-year product life cycle as an example, Trina Solar Vertex modules have an electricity emission factor of less than 0.01. Carbon emissions of thermal power are higher than 100 times.

In addition to testing elements concerning global warming potential influences, Trina Solar conducted a comprehensive LCA analysis of Vertex modules on more than 10 indicators that affect the environment, including energy consumption, raw material use, acid rain, eutrophication, toxins and waste, among others. The results show outstanding performance of the Vertex modules.