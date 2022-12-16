Partners Providing Inspection, Certification Services for the Solar Industry

TÜV Rheinland and CFV Solar Test Laboratory are cooperating to provide testing, inspection and certification services for solar PV components and power plants in the North American market.

The agreement aims to provide services to a larger audience related to mainstream certification such as IEC 61215, IEC 61730, IEC 61853 and IEC 63209, but also customized testing meeting supply chain and bankability needs. The cooperation will offer a range of performance, safety and reliability testing services for PV modules, PV components and power plants in the North American market.

This agreement was signed six months after the U.S. Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) decided to expand the scope for TÜV Rheinland’s testing laboratories to include solar-related standards as a U.S. NRTL (Nationally Recognized Test Laboratory).

“This partnership with CFV Solar Test Laboratory will allow us to offer a wide range of customized services for our customers in North America, but also cover our customer needs all around the globe in North America,” states Dr. Christos Monokroussos, global segment coordinator for solar at TÜV Rheinland. “So we are confident that this step is going to strengthen our companies in the following years.”