Ubiquitous Energy Receives Investment from Andersen for Transparent Solar Tech

Andersen Corp. has invested in Ubiquitous Energy, a transparent photovoltaic technology company that converts light into electricity using semiconductor materials while maintaining visible transparency.

Ubiquitous Energy’s UE Power technology is a patented and transparent photovoltaic glass coating that harnesses solar power to generate electricity, while remaining almost indistinguishable from traditional windows. The technology provides a clear, natural experience that is expected from traditional windows, but with renewable energy generation that can be used for self-contained, on-board power and smart home functionality, or to offset energy consumption elsewhere.

“Ubiquitous Energy’s transparent photovoltaic technology is revolutionary and represents a new horizon for the fenestration industry,” says Jay Lund, chairman and CEO of Andersen Corporation. “As America’s premier window and patio door manufacturer, Andersen is excited to support the work of Ubiquitous Energy to bring solar power into homes and commercial buildings through windows and doors, creating new opportunities for energy efficiency, cost savings and smart home integrations that will both delight homeowners and contribute to a healthier planet.”

With Andersen’s investment, Ubiquitous Energy recently closed its Series B funding round from several strategic and financial investors [link to press release], enabling the company to accelerate the manufacturing and commercialization of its UE Power technology. Together, Andersen and Ubiquitous Energy are aligning to make it easier for more people to experience the power of solar and dramatically reduce the carbon footprint of buildings.

“We are thrilled to bring on Andersen as a new funding partner,” states Susan Stone, CEO of Ubiquitous Energy. “We are committed to making an enormous impact environmentally and this latest funding round will help expand what’s possible in a renewable energy portfolio and change the way the world utilizes solar power – one window at a time.”