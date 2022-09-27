UNIQLO, Luminace Install First 3.4 MW Solar Panel Roof

Global retailer UNIQLO has unveiled its first solar paneled roof in the U.S. with Luminace, the North American decarbonization-as-a-service business of Brookfield Renewable. The 3.4 MW distributed generation solar project at UNIQLO’s new Phillipsburg distribution facility in Warren County was developed and is owned and operated by Luminace.

The project is a significant step in a climate strategy for UNIQLO and its parent company, Fast Retailing.

“My administration’s efforts to reach one hundred percent clean energy by the year 2050 would not be possible without the cooperation of the businesses in our state,” says New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. “I thank UNIQLO and Luminace for their collaboration in installing these solar panels on the roof of their nearly one million square foot facility in our very own Phillipsburg, New Jersey. These actions will bring us one step closer to a greener economy and creating a stronger, safer and healthier environment for all New Jerseyans.”

“UNIQLO aims to improve the daily lives of people everywhere through our apparel called LifeWear,” states Daisuke Tsukagoshi, UNIQLO USA’s CEO. “We are proud of this important milestone that extends our mission beyond clothing, helping to make our operations better for the planet. We are honored to have partnered with Luminace, a pioneer in the renewable energy sector, on this state-of-the-art project, which will increase the world’s renewable energy footprint starting from New Jersey.”

“Luminace is pleased to support UNIQLO’S commitment to renewable energy and their goal of carbon neutrality,” adds Valerie Hannah, CEO of Luminace. “This project demonstrates Luminace’s exceptional turnkey decarbonization solutions, providing accessible, reliable, and renewable energy, with no upfront costs to our customers.”