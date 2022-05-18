VelociWrapper Awarded Patent for Clean Energy Installation Cable Machine

The VelociWrapper Co. has been awarded a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its flagship product, the VelociWrapper , a cable-wrapping machine that increases speed, bolsters efficiency and reduces costs for wind and solar farm installations in the renewable energy construction sector.

“Due to the demand for our machine, we have already outgrown our first facility and are currently moving our manufacturing operations into a facility five times the size to accommodate the growth,” explains Torrance Bistline, the founder and inventor of the VelociWrapper. “We have more patents and innovations in the works as well which we will be unveiling soon.”

The VelociWrapper requires no motorized power to run. Once the cables are laid in the ground using the triplexing machine system, it contributes to 5-8% more efficiency in the transfer of energy through to its destination, which also reduces heat and extends the life of the cable.