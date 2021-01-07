Vikram Solar Launches the Series 6 Somera, Prexos Modules

Vikram Solar, an India-based module manufacturer, solar EPC player and O&M solutions provider, has launched its Series 6 modules – Somera and Prexos, with next-generation M6 type of cells – an advanced technology module.

The Series 6 modules will provide higher power output of up to 505 Wp and an efficiency of more than 21%. The company notes the modules are cost-effective and reduce overall project cost and increase project-level cost savings for customers. The specially designed modules have less land requirements, subsequently leading to reduced costs pertaining to cabling, civil works and operations and maintenance (O&M).

“Our R&D efforts are focused on continuously innovating to yield higher returns on customer investments,” says Saibaba Vutukuri, CEO of Vikram Solar. “Bringing down the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) is at the heart of the Series 6 modules. With this launch, we have further strengthened our product portfolio which caters to all customer segments.”

Vikram’s Series 6 multi-busbar (MBB) modules will be available in both monofacial and bifacial categories and are called Somera Series 6 and Prexos Series 6 respectively. Both come with the technologically advanced M6 cell and Mono PERC technology and are available in variants ranging from 120, 144 and 156 half-cut cells. The 120 half-cut cell variant is exclusive to the U.S. and international markets.

The technological advancements used to create the new Series 6 products ensure the MBB half-cut PV modules deliver higher performance even in low light and partial shadow environments, thereby enabling solar power to be harnessed in earlier unviable sites and varied terrains. The modules have been designed with a specially curated number and busbar shape that ensures higher efficiency and boosts module power and performance.

For more information on Vikram Solar’s Series 6 solar modules, click here.

Photo Source