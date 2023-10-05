Virginia Utility Looking for Approval on 772 MW of Solar

In its fourth annual clean energy filing with the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC), Dominion Energy Virginia has proposed more than a dozen new solar projects for Virginia customers. If approved, the projects will generate 772 MW of electricity.

The proposal includes six solar projects totaling 337 MW that will be owned or acquired by Dominion Energy Virginia. It also includes 13 power purchase agreements totaling 435 MW with independently owned solar projects. The PPAs were selected through a competitive solicitation process.

“These projects support our ongoing efforts to deliver reliable, affordable and increasingly clean energy to our customers,” said Ed Baine, President of Dominion Energy Virginia. “They will also bring jobs and economic benefits to communities across the Commonwealth.”

The proposal is a significant expansion of Dominion Energy’s growing solar fleet, which is currently the second largest in the nation. If approved, the company will surpass 4.6 GW of solar in Virginia.

Construction of the projects will support more than 1,600 jobs and generate more than $570 million in economic benefits across Virginia.

In addition to SCC approval, the utility-owned projects require local and state permits before construction may begin. If approved, construction is expected to be complete between 2024 and 2026.