VSUN Inks Long-Term Polysilicon Wafer Production Supply Deal with OCI 

VSUN SOLAR subsidiary, TOYO SOLAR, has signed a long-term supply agreement with producer OCI to be supplied with low-carbon silicon materials

The strategic alliance aims to ensure reliability of VSUN’s silicon raw materials in order to facilitate growth in the international PV market.

“The partnership with OCI safeguards the stable supply of critical raw materials along VSUN’s production chain,” says Lewis Cai, CEO of VSUN SOLAR.

“This crucial alliance is a testament to VSUN’s commitment to maintaining a resilient and robust supply chain. this collaboration ensures that VSUN remains agile and capable, consistently delivering high-quality products. Our future with OCI is one of close collaboration, and we believe the strategic value of today’s agreement will capture the attention and anticipation of industry observers.”