WAAREE Completes Supply of Solar Modules for California Project

India’s WAAREE Energies Ltd. has completed the production of 300+MW of solar modules for Aquamarine, a 250 MW solar photovoltaic project that is part of the first phase of Westlands Solar Park (WSP) in San Joaquin Valley, Calif.

WAAREE has provided high-efficiency 385 Wp and 390 Wp mono PERC solar PV modules for installation at WSP. Aquamarine is part of the first phase of the WSP, set to be fully operational by this fall.

WSP is one of the largest permitted solar parks in the world, with the capacity to grow to more than 2,700 MW. The solar arrays are being installed on steel posts at a height of eight to 10 feet above the ground with a maximum angle of tilt. WAAREE solar panels supplied for this project are made of dark non-reflective materials to reduce glint and glare potential.

“We plan to strengthen our base in the USA by opening a local office in California shortly,” says Sunil Rathi, director of sales and marketing at WAAREE Energies Ltd.