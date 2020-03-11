Washington State Passes Bill to Update Solar Recycling

The Washington State House and Senate have passed a bill that will update the state’s solar recycling policy.

This bill will inform the final design and adoption of a comprehensive solar recycling program that is data-driven and considers the lifespan of modules, which can last up to 50 years in the field.

“This week, HB 2645 passed with strong bipartisan support in the Washington state House and Senate – and no stakeholder opposition. HB 2645 will require the state to create a task force that will thoroughly study solar end-of-life issues and use this information to suggest revisions to the state’s existing program to ensure its long-term success,” says Sean Gallagher, vice president of state affairs at the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

“This task force will feature a comprehensive set of stakeholders, including industry representatives, to make sure the recommendations remain relevant and reasonable for solar businesses and customers in Washington,” he adds.

