We Energies to Build 800 MW of Renewables in Wisconsin

We Energies filed plans with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to build five new large-scale renewable energy projects.

In total, the projects would add 500 MW of solar power and 180 MW of wind power to the grid. Also included is 100 MW of battery storage.

“These renewable energy projects are part of our commitment to build a bright, sustainable future and provide customers affordable, reliable and clean energy,” says Mike Hooper, president of We Energies.

“As we close our older, less-efficient fossil fuel plants, projects like these — along with our proposed highly efficient natural gas plants — will help power the grid and make sure customers have the energy they depend on.”

The proposed projects are the Dawn Harvest Solar Energy Center in Rock County, the Saratoga Solar Energy Center in Wood County, the Ursa Solar Park in Columbia County, the Badger Hollow Wind Farm in Iowa and Grant Counties and the Whitetail Wind Farm in Grant County. The projects are expected to be eligible for federal tax credits.

If approved, the facilities would be jointly owned by We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service and Madison Gas & Electric, serving customers across the state.