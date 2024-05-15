We Recycle Solar Expands Partnership with Renewables.org on Tax-Deductible Donations

We Recycle Solar and Renewables.org have expanded their collaboration and are launching a program for developers, IPPs and manufacturers to make tax-deductible donations of surplus, residual and used PV panels.

“This is far more than just a recycling program. We’re actually clearing pathways for meaningful community impact and substantial financial benefits,” says AJ Orben, We Recycle Solar’s vice president.

“By partnering with Renewables.org, we enable our clients to leverage their unused assets in a manner that’s both eco-conscious and economically advantageous: striking that perfect balance companies need to jumpstart their own eco-friendly commitments.”