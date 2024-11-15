BLM Releases Final Environmental Analysis for Jove Solar Project

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has released the final Environmental Impact Statement for the Jove Solar Project, which could generate 600 MW if approved.

Jove Solar proposes to construct, operate, maintain and eventually decommission a utility-scale solar facility and potential battery energy storage system on 3,495 acres of public land and 38 acres of county lands in La Paz County, Ariz. The project would connect to the 500 kV Cielo Azul switching station and Ten West Link transmission line.

The BLM’s preferred alternative would avoid construction within the desert wash that crosses the project, preserve the channel floodplain, maintain wildlife habitat connectivity and avoid areas of environmental sensitivity.

“The BLM supports efficient development of renewable energy on our nation’s public lands to reach the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035,” says Ray Castro, BLM Yuma field manager.

“We will continue to engage with Tribal, federal, state and local governments, local communities, stakeholder groups and industry as this project moves toward implementation.”

A Notice of Availability will publish in the Federal Register. Project information is available at the BLM National NEPA Register.

