West Virginia Solar Site Generates Clean Energy

Mon Power and Potomac Edison have completed their second utility-scale solar site in West Virginia, with 14,000 solar panels producing 5.5 MW at the Rivesville site in Marion County.

The new solar facility is situated on 27 acres of company-owned property along Morgan Ridge Road. The site had gone unused since the Rivesville Power Station was deactivated in 2012. The solar panels, racking system steel and supporting electrical equipment were made in the United States.

“Our solar projects create construction jobs and support economic growth by helping West Virginia recruit and retain employers,” says Dan Rossero, vice president of FirstEnergy’s West Virginia Generation.

“We are pleased to reach another important milestone in our solar program and are excited about the interest we continue to receive from subscribers.”

The companies’ West Virginia solar program supports a 2020 bill passed by the state legislature that authorizes electric companies to own and operate 200 MW of solar generation facilities to help meet the state’s electricity needs.

Mon Power and Potomac Edison completed their first solar project at Fort Martin Power Station, generating 18.9 MW, in January. The companies began construction this fall on a third project, located in Berkeley County.

Mon Power and Potomac Edison are subsidiaries of FirstEnergy Corp.