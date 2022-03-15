With SolarLeadFactory Acquisition, Enphase Energy Increases Lead Goals for Installers

Enphase Energy Inc. has acquired SolarLeadFactory LLC, which provides leads to solar installers. SolarLeadFactory has joined Enphase with the objective of substantially increasing lead volumes and conversion rates to help drive down the customer acquisition costs for installers.

Enphase is building a digital platform for installers that incorporates tools to design, permit, install, monitor and maintain solar and battery systems. This acquisition adds lead generation capabilities to that toolset. Enphase will continue to focus on integrating these tools into the digital platform so that its entire network of installers can realize maximum efficiencies in selling to homeowners.

“For the past two years, we have executed on our installer digital platform strategy with the acquisitions of Sofdesk for solar design software, DIN’s solar business for proposal and permitting services, 365 Pronto for O&M platform software, and now SolarLeadFactory for high-quality lead generation,” says Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO of Enphase Energy. “We chose the SolarLeadFactory team based on their high-quality mindset and operational efficiency. We are pleased to welcome the team and SolarLeadFactory’s customers to Enphase.”

“I’m extremely excited about the ways that Enphase can help us reduce the installer’s customer acquisition costs, which are high in the U.S.,” states Clayton Cornell, CEO of SolarLeadFactory. “By leveraging Enphase resources, we’ll be able to rapidly accelerate improvements in our lead qualification and conversion efforts and deliver on our mission to help the industry increase install rates and more homeowners go solar.”

Image: “Solar install” by OregonDOT is licensed under CC BY 2.0