Xcel Energy Releases New Upper Midwest Energy Plan

Xcel Energy has proposed a new energy plan for the Upper Midwest that incorporates the company’s carbon reduction goals by extending use of its nuclear plants while adding more renewable energy and battery energy storage systems.

To achieve these reductions, company plans include adding 3,600 MW of solar and wind, as well as 600 MW of BESS, by 2030. Xcel Energy is also proposing to extend the operating life of its two Prairie Island Nuclear units by 20 years and the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant by 10 years.

“This new proposal builds on our already-approved plans to retire all coal plants by 2030 and replace them with nation-leading amounts of renewable energy like wind and solar, as we transition to a clean, secure energy future,” says Xcel Energy’s Ryan Long. “Our strategy will support renewables with always-available generation resources to ensure the reliability that our customers depend on.”

Xcel Energy’s Upper Midwest electric system serves Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota and Michigan.