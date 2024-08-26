Yes Solar Solutions Approved to Offer New Loan

Yes Solar Solutions has become the first Triangle solar installer in North Carolina to offer customers the NC Clean Energy Fund (NCCEF) in collaboration with the Solar and Energy Loan Fund.

Yes Solar considers this a breakthrough in making solar accessible to more homes and a first step to preparing for EnergizeNC, North Carolina’s deployment of a $156 million Solar for All EPA grant enabling deployment of distributed solar across the state.

The company says the fund is meant to assist customers, particularly those that have the moderate disposable income to pay for solar but not the credit score.

“This is another valuable new tool in our kit to offer solar to those that in the past could not pay cash, and did not have a qualifying credit score for financing,” says Kathy Miller, Yes Solar Solutions co-founder and CEO. “Another example of the innovations that are taking place in the work of non-profits like NCCEF advocating for affordable solar for all.”

EnergizeNC is North Carolina’s Solar for All program, part of the U.S. EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. The program is led by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s State Energy Office and includes North Carolina Advanced Energy, the North Carolina Clean Energy Technology Center and the North Carolina Clean Energy Fund.

With a roll out expected by 2026, the five-year Solar for All grant expects to be able to bring solar to disadvantaged communities across the state. It will include loans to affordable multifamily housing developers as well as subsidy and financing for low to moderate income households.