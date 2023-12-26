Yingli Solar to Supply PV Modules for Saad 2 Project

Yingli Solar has penned an agreement to supply 1.25 GW of their Panda N-type TOPCon PV modules for the Saad 2 PV project being developed by ACWA Power in Saudi Arabia.

The partnership marks another milestone for Yingli Solar, ACWA Power and PowerChina following their involvement in the 575 MW Ibri 2 project in Oman.

“We are confident that this project’s execution will significantly advance the propagation of renewable energy in the Middle East,” says Yin Xulong, Yingli Solar chairman.

“In partnership with our collaborators, Yingli Solar will play a pivotal role in the worldwide energy transition. Furthermore, this initiative will bolster Saudi Arabia’s ‘Vision 2030’ renewable energy plan, contributing substantially towards the nation’s clean energy future. In the evolving PV market, Yingli Solar’s N-type Panda TOPCon technology will gain increased prominence.”

The project currently has a total installed capacity of 1,255 MW.

The project’s EPC is handled by Huadong Engineering and SEPCOIII Electric Power, both under the Power Construction Corporation of China.