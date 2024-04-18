ZSW, First Solar Partner on Thin Film PV Research

Stuttgart-based Zentrum für Sonnenenergie- und Wasserstoff-Forschung Baden-Württemberg (ZSW) and First Solar have formed a strategic research partnership focused on advancing thin film PV.

The partnership will focus both on performance and the potential to develop and optimize all-thin-film tandem technologies on a gigawatt scale.



ZSW, a research institute with a focus on thin film PV, has concentrated on materials development and processes from technology transfer to production. First Solar has focused on producing eco-efficient solar modules, developed at company R&D labs in California and Ohio



The partnership will focus on tandem solar cells.