147 MW Galloway 2 Solar Project Under Way in Concho County

Avantus says it has officially broken ground on the Galloway 2 Solar Project, located in Concho County, Texas.

Once completed, the project will serve as a dedicated 147 MW DC / 110 MW AC resource for Texas’ energy grid, generating enough electricity to provide power for 60,000 Texans.

Initial work began at the site in the summer of 2022 and is currently at peak construction. The project is expected to come online before the end of the year.

“Galloway 2 has been such a great addition to our local economy here in Paint Rock,” said Paint Rock Mayor Francis Maupin. “Our town is busier than ever, and the tax revenue will help create real benefits for our school and community for years to come.”

The majority of the project’s energy is committed to BASF Corp., which is purchasing renewables to offset the energy demand at its Freeport, Texas, site. The Galloway 2 project is owned by Allianz Capital Partners, with Avantus maintaining a minority stake in the project. RES is providing EPC services.

This is Avantus’ second utility-scale project development in the Paint Rock area, with many workers returning to support Galloway 2, the company says.

