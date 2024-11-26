Ipsun Solar, Versiris Energy Partner to Install Solar on Virginia Storage Units

Ipsun Solar and Versiris Energy have partnered on installing 1.58 MW of rooftop solar on storage units across Virginia.

The partnership’s first completed installation project is located at a facility in Fairfax, Va.

“We are delighted to partner with Versiris Energy; they bring a tremendous track record of commitment to high-quality projects,” says Jim Cahill, general manager of Ipsun Solar.

“This collaboration allows us to extend our reach and impact by bringing clean, renewable energy to more communities. We look forward to a bright future of innovation and sustainability together.”

The next project in this portfolio is set to take place in Chantilly, Va.

Versiris Energy is a wholly owned subsidiary of New Energy Equity. Ipsun Solar is a Civic Renewables company.